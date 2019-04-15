NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through April 14, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Omaha Beach (32) C 4-3-1-0 448 4 2. Roadster (5) C 2-2-0-0 370 1 3. Tacitus (7) C 2-2-0-0 344 2 4. Game Winner (1) C 2-0-2-0 322 3 5. Improbable C 2-0-2-0 271 5 6. Vekoma C 2-1-0-1 183 6 7. Maximum Security C 3-3-0-0 177 7 8. Code of Honor C 3-1-0-1 87 9 9. War of Will C 3-2-0-0 67 10 10. By My Standards (1) C 3-2-0-1 57 —

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Tax 49, Win Win Win (1) 42, Bellafina 36, Cutting Humor 32, Haikal 18, Plus Que Parfait 17, Long Range Toddy 13, Spinoff 11, Mind Control 10, Country House 9, Anothertwistafate 8, Bulletin 6, A Thread of Blue 4, Bourbon War 2, Owendale 2.

