NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through April 21, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):
|
|S
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Omaha Beach (27)
|C
|4-3-1-0
|376
|1
|2. Roadster (3)
|C
|2-2-0-0
|313
|2
|3. Tacitus (4)
|C
|2-2-0-0
|278
|3
|4. Game Winner (3)
|C
|2-0-2-0
|273
|4
|5. Improbable
|C
|2-0-2-0
|224
|5
|6. Maximum Security (1)
|C
|3-3-0-0
|170
|7
|7. Vekoma
|C
|2-1-0-1
|146
|6
|8. Code of Honor
|C
|3-1-0-1
|85
|8
|9. War of Will
|C
|3-2-0-0
|61
|9
|10. By My Standards
|C
|3-2-0-1
|44
|10
Other Horses Receiving Votes: Bellafina 32, Tax 30, Win Win Win (1) 28, Cutting Humor 26, Long Range Toddy 12, Haikal 10, Plus Que Parfait 8, Bulletin 6, Spinoff 6, A Thread of Blue 4, Always Mining 3, Country House 3, Mind Control 3, Bourbon War 2, Owendale 2.
