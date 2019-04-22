NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through April 21, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Omaha Beach (27) C 4-3-1-0 376 1 2. Roadster (3) C 2-2-0-0 313 2 3. Tacitus (4) C 2-2-0-0 278 3 4. Game Winner (3) C 2-0-2-0 273 4 5. Improbable C 2-0-2-0 224 5 6. Maximum Security (1) C 3-3-0-0 170 7 7. Vekoma C 2-1-0-1 146 6 8. Code of Honor C 3-1-0-1 85 8 9. War of Will C 3-2-0-0 61 9 10. By My Standards C 3-2-0-1 44 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Bellafina 32, Tax 30, Win Win Win (1) 28, Cutting Humor 26, Long Range Toddy 12, Haikal 10, Plus Que Parfait 8, Bulletin 6, Spinoff 6, A Thread of Blue 4, Always Mining 3, Country House 3, Mind Control 3, Bourbon War 2, Owendale 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.