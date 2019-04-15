NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through April 14. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (11) 5-H 2-2-0-0 313 1 2. Gift Box (6) 6-H 1-1-0-0 300 2 3. Midnight Bisou (2) 4-F 3-3-0-0 164 7 4. McKinzie (1) 4-C 2-0-2-0 244 4 5. Monomoy Girl (7) 4-F 0-0-0-0 266 3 6. City of Light (11) 5-H 1-1-0-0 202 5 7. Roy H 7-G 1-1-0-0 187 6 8. Thunder Snow (5) 5-H 1-1-0-0 121 9 9. World of Trouble 4-C 2-2-0-0 105 10 10. X Y Jet (1) 7-G 3-2-0-0 123 8

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Coal Front 79, Rushing Fall (1) 58, Sistercharlie 54, Mitole (1) 43, Vasilika 40, Accelerate 29, Omaha Beach (1) 27, Delta Prince 26, Quip 21, Gunnevera 18, Bellafina 17, Prince Lucky 15, Tacitus 12, Gronkowski 9, Marley’S Freedom 9, Core Beliefs 6, Do Share 6, Imprimis 6, Stormy Liberal 5, Bravazo 3, Catholic Boy 3, Diversify 3, Silver Dust 3, Catapult 2, Roadster 2, Battle of Midway 1, Elate 1, Escape Clause 1, Game Winner 1, Lone Sailor 1, Newspaperofrecord 1, Seeking the Soul 1, Spiced Perfection 1.

