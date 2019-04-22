NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through April 21. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (12) 5-H 2-2-0-0 298 1 2. Gift Box (5) 6-H 1-1-0-0 278 2 3. Midnight Bisou (3) 4-F 3-3-0-0 244 3 4. Monomoy Girl (5) 4-F 0-0-0-0 197 5 5. McKinzie 4-C 2-0-2-0 188 4 6. Roy H 7-G 1-1-0-0 154 7 7. City of Light (9) 5-H 1-1-0-0 150 6 8. Thunder Snow (4) 5-H 1-1-0-0 106 8 9. World of Trouble 4-C 2-2-0-0 104 9 10. X Y Jet (1) 7-G 3-2-0-0 81 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Coal Front 59, Rushing Fall 53, Sistercharlie 41, Vasilika 40, Mitole 30, Omaha Beach (1) 22, Bellafina 15, Gunnevera 15, Delta Prince 13, Accelerate 10, Tacitus 7, Stormy Liberal 5, Core Beliefs 4, Prince Lucky 4, Gronkowski 3, Imprimis 3, Marley’s Freedom 3, Quip 3, Silver Dust 3, Bravazo 2, Catapult 2, Catholic Boy 2, Roadster 2, Battle of Midway 1, Bigger Picture 1, Escape Clause 1, Spiced Perfection 1.

