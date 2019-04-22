Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

April 22, 2019 1:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through April 21. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (12) 5-H 2-2-0-0 298 1
2. Gift Box (5) 6-H 1-1-0-0 278 2
3. Midnight Bisou (3) 4-F 3-3-0-0 244 3
4. Monomoy Girl (5) 4-F 0-0-0-0 197 5
5. McKinzie 4-C 2-0-2-0 188 4
6. Roy H 7-G 1-1-0-0 154 7
7. City of Light (9) 5-H 1-1-0-0 150 6
8. Thunder Snow (4) 5-H 1-1-0-0 106 8
9. World of Trouble 4-C 2-2-0-0 104 9
10. X Y Jet (1) 7-G 3-2-0-0 81 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Coal Front 59, Rushing Fall 53, Sistercharlie 41, Vasilika 40, Mitole 30, Omaha Beach (1) 22, Bellafina 15, Gunnevera 15, Delta Prince 13, Accelerate 10, Tacitus 7, Stormy Liberal 5, Core Beliefs 4, Prince Lucky 4, Gronkowski 3, Imprimis 3, Marley’s Freedom 3, Quip 3, Silver Dust 3, Bravazo 2, Catapult 2, Catholic Boy 2, Roadster 2, Battle of Midway 1, Bigger Picture 1, Escape Clause 1, Spiced Perfection 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.