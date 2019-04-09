Nuggets-Jazz, Box

DENVER (108)

Barton 0-3 0-0 0, Millsap 1-7 3-4 5, Jokic 1-6 0-2 2, Murray 9-21 1-2 22, Harris 7-15 0-0 15, Vanderbilt 1-1 2-2 4, Craig 1-2 0-0 3, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-7 2-5 10, Morris 8-13 4-4 22, Beasley 9-13 2-3 25. Totals 41-88 14-22 108.

UTAH (118)

Ingles 4-8 0-0 10, Favors 7-12 2-3 16, Gobert 7-12 6-9 20, Mitchell 14-26 13-16 46, O’Neale 3-7 1-1 8, Crowder 2-4 2-3 7, Sefolosha 1-2 0-0 2, Niang 3-5 0-0 7, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 41-78 26-34 118.

Denver 21 38 27 22—108 Utah 27 33 31 27—118

3-Point Goals_Denver 12-25 (Beasley 5-6, Murray 3-6, Morris 2-5, Craig 1-2, Harris 1-3, Barton 0-1, Millsap 0-2), Utah 10-27 (Mitchell 5-8, Ingles 2-6, Niang 1-2, Crowder 1-2, O’Neale 1-5, Favors 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_Jokic. Rebounds_Denver 31 (Plumlee 8), Utah 48 (Gobert 10). Assists_Denver 24 (Plumlee 8), Utah 24 (Ingles 13). Total Fouls_Denver 28, Utah 21. Technicals_Denver coach Nuggets (Defensive three second), Utah coach Quin Snyder. A_18,306 (18,306).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.