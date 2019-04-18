Nuggets-Spurs, Box

DENVER (108)

Barton 2-6 0-0 4, Millsap 5-7 3-4 14, Jokic 8-14 3-4 22, J.Murray 2-6 0-2 6, Harris 4-13 2-4 12, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Craig 5-7 0-0 12, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 4-5 0-2 8, Morris 5-10 0-0 10, Beasley 7-13 1-1 20. Totals 42-81 9-17 108.

SAN ANTONIO (118)

DeRozan 9-18 7-8 25, Aldridge 8-17 2-2 18, Poeltl 4-5 2-4 10, White 15-21 5-6 36, Forbes 3-10 1-2 10, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-8 6-8 11, Motiejunas 1-1 0-0 2, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 0-2 0-2 0, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Belinelli 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 23-32 118.

Denver 22 36 26 24—108 San Antonio 31 30 27 30—118

3-Point Goals_Denver 15-29 (Beasley 5-6, Jokic 3-6, Craig 2-3, Harris 2-5, J.Murray 2-5, Millsap 1-2, Barton 0-2), San Antonio 7-18 (Forbes 3-7, Belinelli 2-3, Gay 1-2, White 1-4, DeRozan 0-1, Aldridge 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 37 (Beasley 9), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 11). Assists_Denver 31 (Harris, Morris, Jokic 7), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan, White, Aldridge 5). Total Fouls_Denver 21, San Antonio 20. Technicals_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

