Nuggets-Spurs, Box

DENVER (117)

Craig 6-9 1-2 18, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 10-22 8-8 29, J.Murray 8-14 5-5 24, Harris 2-9 2-2 8, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-3 0-0 6, Morris 5-8 1-1 11, Beasley 2-7 2-2 7, Barton 3-10 3-4 12. Totals 40-89 22-24 117.

SAN ANTONIO (103)

DeRozan 7-13 5-6 19, Aldridge 10-18 3-4 24, Poeltl 3-5 2-2 8, White 3-8 2-4 8, Forbes 3-6 2-2 10, Gay 0-7 2-2 2, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Bertans 2-4 1-2 5, Motiejunas 3-4 1-2 7, Mills 3-6 6-8 12, Walker IV 1-2 0-0 2, Belinelli 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-79 24-32 103.

Denver 22 32 37 26—117 San Antonio 34 20 25 24—103

3-Point Goals_Denver 15-31 (Craig 5-7, Barton 3-3, J.Murray 3-5, Harris 2-5, Beasley 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2), San Antonio 5-17 (Forbes 2-4, Cunningham 1-1, Aldridge 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Mills 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Aldridge 9). Assists_Denver 25 (Jokic 8), San Antonio 23 (White, DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_Denver 22, San Antonio 22. Technicals_DeRozan. Ejected_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

