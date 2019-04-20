Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Spurs, Box

April 20, 2019 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (117)

Craig 6-9 1-2 18, Millsap 1-7 0-0 2, Jokic 10-22 8-8 29, J.Murray 8-14 5-5 24, Harris 2-9 2-2 8, Vanderbilt 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 3-3 0-0 6, Morris 5-8 1-1 11, Beasley 2-7 2-2 7, Barton 3-10 3-4 12. Totals 40-89 22-24 117.

SAN ANTONIO (103)

DeRozan 7-13 5-6 19, Aldridge 10-18 3-4 24, Poeltl 3-5 2-2 8, White 3-8 2-4 8, Forbes 3-6 2-2 10, Gay 0-7 2-2 2, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3, Bertans 2-4 1-2 5, Motiejunas 3-4 1-2 7, Mills 3-6 6-8 12, Walker IV 1-2 0-0 2, Belinelli 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-79 24-32 103.

Denver 22 32 37 26—117
San Antonio 34 20 25 24—103

3-Point Goals_Denver 15-31 (Craig 5-7, Barton 3-3, J.Murray 3-5, Harris 2-5, Beasley 1-4, Jokic 1-4, Morris 0-1, Millsap 0-2), San Antonio 5-17 (Forbes 2-4, Cunningham 1-1, Aldridge 1-2, Belinelli 1-3, Gay 0-1, Bertans 0-1, Walker IV 0-1, Mills 0-2, White 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 45 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 46 (Poeltl, Aldridge 9). Assists_Denver 25 (Jokic 8), San Antonio 23 (White, DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_Denver 22, San Antonio 22. Technicals_DeRozan. Ejected_DeRozan. A_18,354 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.