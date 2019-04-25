Listen Live Sports

Nuggets-Spurs, Box

April 25, 2019 10:40 pm
 
DENVER (103)

Craig 2-6 0-0 5, Millsap 6-10 0-0 12, Jokic 19-30 3-4 43, J.Murray 7-19 1-2 16, Harris 5-8 2-2 14, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 1-2 3-4 5, Lyles 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Beasley 1-6 0-0 2, Barton 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 44-96 9-12 103.

SAN ANTONIO (120)

DeRozan 12-16 1-2 25, Aldridge 10-18 5-6 26, Poeltl 4-6 0-0 8, White 4-7 3-4 13, Forbes 5-8 0-0 12, Gay 7-11 2-2 19, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Motiejunas 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 3-12 0-0 6, Belinelli 2-4 3-3 9, Walker IV 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-84 14-17 120.

Denver 24 36 25 18—103
San Antonio 34 30 26 30—120

3-Point Goals_Denver 6-24 (Harris 2-3, Jokic 2-6, Craig 1-2, J.Murray 1-5, Beasley 0-1, Lyles 0-1, Millsap 0-2, Barton 0-4), San Antonio 10-24 (Gay 3-3, White 2-3, Forbes 2-4, Belinelli 2-4, Aldridge 1-3, Mills 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 37 (Jokic 12), San Antonio 41 (Aldridge 10). Assists_Denver 25 (Jokic 9), San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Denver 18, San Antonio 17. A_18,354 (18,581).

