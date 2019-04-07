Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

DENVER (108)

Barton 3-9 2-2 9, Lyles 6-12 0-1 15, Plumlee 5-12 0-0 10, Morris 2-7 4-5 9, Harris 8-12 1-3 18, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 7, Craig 4-7 2-2 13, Lydon 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 4-14 1-4 10, Beasley 6-14 1-3 15. Totals 42-95 11-20 108.

PORTLAND (115)

Harkless 2-2 0-0 4, Aminu 8-13 6-7 23, Kanter 5-13 1-2 11, Lillard 9-19 7-7 30, McCollum 3-13 2-2 9, Layman 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 5-9 0-0 11, Turner 1-4 6-8 8, Hood 4-7 2-3 11. Totals 41-89 24-29 115.

Denver 25 24 32 27—108 Portland 29 31 26 29—115

3-Point Goals_Denver 13-33 (Craig 3-4, Lyles 3-7, Beasley 2-6, Harris 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, Morris 1-3, Barton 1-4, Thomas 1-5), Portland 9-28 (Lillard 5-11, Hood 1-2, Aminu 1-4, Curry 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Layman 0-1, Collins 0-1). Fouled Out_Plumlee. Rebounds_Denver 42 (Plumlee 11), Portland 58 (Kanter 13). Assists_Denver 24 (Plumlee 6), Portland 22 (Turner, McCollum 6). Total Fouls_Denver 26, Portland 16. A_19,890 (19,393).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.