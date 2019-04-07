Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Trail Blazers, Box

April 7, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DENVER (108)

Barton 3-9 2-2 9, Lyles 6-12 0-1 15, Plumlee 5-12 0-0 10, Morris 2-7 4-5 9, Harris 8-12 1-3 18, Vanderbilt 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 7, Craig 4-7 2-2 13, Lydon 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 4-14 1-4 10, Beasley 6-14 1-3 15. Totals 42-95 11-20 108.

PORTLAND (115)

Harkless 2-2 0-0 4, Aminu 8-13 6-7 23, Kanter 5-13 1-2 11, Lillard 9-19 7-7 30, McCollum 3-13 2-2 9, Layman 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 3-7 0-0 6, Curry 5-9 0-0 11, Turner 1-4 6-8 8, Hood 4-7 2-3 11. Totals 41-89 24-29 115.

Denver 25 24 32 27—108
Portland 29 31 26 29—115

3-Point Goals_Denver 13-33 (Craig 3-4, Lyles 3-7, Beasley 2-6, Harris 1-2, Hernangomez 1-2, Morris 1-3, Barton 1-4, Thomas 1-5), Portland 9-28 (Lillard 5-11, Hood 1-2, Aminu 1-4, Curry 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Layman 0-1, Collins 0-1). Fouled Out_Plumlee. Rebounds_Denver 42 (Plumlee 11), Portland 58 (Kanter 13). Assists_Denver 24 (Plumlee 6), Portland 22 (Turner, McCollum 6). Total Fouls_Denver 26, Portland 16. A_19,890 (19,393).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.