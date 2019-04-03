Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nuggets-Warriors, Box

April 3, 2019 1:02 am
 
DENVER (102)

Barton 5-12 0-2 10, Millsap 4-11 1-1 11, Jokic 4-10 2-3 10, Murray 6-14 4-4 17, Harris 1-9 4-4 6, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Vanderbilt 4-4 2-3 10, Craig 2-5 1-2 5, Plumlee 1-4 1-2 3, Lyles 2-5 3-3 7, Morris 4-9 1-1 10, Thomas 2-8 4-4 10, Beasley 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 36-95 23-29 102.

GOLDEN STATE (116)

Durant 9-13 1-1 21, Green 3-6 0-0 6, Cousins 12-17 2-4 28, Curry 6-11 0-0 17, Thompson 6-15 0-0 13, McKinnie 2-6 0-1 5, Looney 5-7 0-0 10, Jerebko 2-5 0-2 6, Bell 0-3 0-0 0, Bogut 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 50-92 3-8 116.

Denver 24 19 21 38—102
Golden State 30 29 27 30—116

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-31 (Thomas 2-4, Millsap 2-5, Beasley 1-2, Morris 1-2, Murray 1-5, Plumlee 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Harris 0-2, Lyles 0-2, Barton 0-2, Craig 0-2, Jokic 0-3), Golden State 13-34 (Curry 5-10, Jerebko 2-3, Cousins 2-4, Durant 2-5, McKinnie 1-2, Thompson 1-7, Cook 0-1, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 39 (Millsap 7), Golden State 55 (Cousins 12). Assists_Denver 22 (Jokic 5), Golden State 36 (Green 9). Total Fouls_Denver 15, Golden State 21. Technicals_Durant 2. Ejected_Durant. A_19,596 (19,596).

