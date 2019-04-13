Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC FC-Minnesota United, Sums

April 13, 2019 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New York City 2 1—3
Minnesota 3 0—3

First half_1, Minnesota, Alonso, 1, 13th minute; 2, New York City, Castellanos, 1 (Tajouri), 16th; 3, New York City, Tajouri, 1, 18th; 4, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 2 (Finlay), 20th; 5, Minnesota, Johnson, 0 (own goal), 32nd.

Second half_6, New York City, Tajouri, 2, 64th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Alonso, 8th; Calvo, 70th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Mike Kampmeinert; Felisha Mariscal; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_19,796.

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Heber, 86th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha (Alexandru Mitrita, 46th); Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 79th).

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara (Brent Kallman, 84th); Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Romario Ibarra (Rasmus Schuller, 61st); Darwin Quintero (Abu Danladi, 78th), Angelo Rodriguez.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.