NYC FC-Minnesota United, Sums

New York City 2 1—3 Minnesota 3 0—3

First half_1, Minnesota, Alonso, 1, 13th minute; 2, New York City, Castellanos, 1 (Tajouri), 16th; 3, New York City, Tajouri, 1, 18th; 4, Minnesota, Rodriguez, 2 (Finlay), 20th; 5, Minnesota, Johnson, 0 (own goal), 32nd.

Second half_6, New York City, Tajouri, 2, 64th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Alonso, 8th; Calvo, 70th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Mike Kampmeinert; Felisha Mariscal; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_19,796.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Heber, 86th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha (Alexandru Mitrita, 46th); Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 79th).

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara (Brent Kallman, 84th); Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Romario Ibarra (Rasmus Schuller, 61st); Darwin Quintero (Abu Danladi, 78th), Angelo Rodriguez.

