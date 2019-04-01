Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC police investigating rape allegation against NBA star

April 1, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police official has confirmed that there is an investigation into a rape allegation against NBA star Kristaps Porzingis.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that the department has an ongoing probe. He declined to give further details.

An attorney for Porzingis had acknowledged last week that a woman had accused the Dallas Mavericks forward of raping her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.

But the lawyer, Roland Riopelle, said the allegation was false and was part of an extortion attempt.

Advertisement

Riopelle said Porzingis reported the woman to the FBI in December.

The FBI declined comment Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.