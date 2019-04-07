Oilers-Flames Sums

Edmonton 1 1 1—3 Calgary 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, Draisaitl 50 (Nugent-Hopkins, Sekera), 10:55. 2, Calgary, Jankowski 14 (Gaudreau, Hamonic), 15:57. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (tripping), 1:53.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Chiasson 22 (Nugent-Hopkins, Klefbom), 4:57 (pp). Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (tripping), 3:42; Russell, EDM, (high sticking), 17:17.

Third Period_4, Edmonton, Nurse 10 (Chiasson), 5:21. Penalties_Nurse, EDM, (elbowing), 1:46.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-9-5_25. Calgary 11-11-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 1; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 25-21-6 (31 shots-30 saves). Calgary, Smith 23-16-2 (25-22).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:24.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Andrew Smith.

