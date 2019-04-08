Listen Live Sports

Orioles 12, Athletics 4

April 8, 2019 10:30 pm
 
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 5 0 1 0 Villar 2b 5 2 2 4
M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 3 0 Rickard lf 4 1 0 0
Pscotty rf 5 0 0 0 Mancini rf 3 2 3 2
K.Davis dh 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez dh 5 0 2 0
Morales 1b 4 0 1 0 Alberto 3b 5 0 1 2
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 C.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0
Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 Sucre c 4 2 2 0
Canha cf 3 2 1 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 3 3 0
Phegley c 3 1 1 2 Mullins cf 2 2 2 3
Pinder ph 1 0 0 0
Hundley c 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 11 3 Totals 37 12 15 11
Oakland 002 011 000— 4
Baltimore 130 201 05x—12

E_Alberto (1), Sucre (1), Profar 2 (4). DP_Baltimore 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_R.Nunez (1). 3B_Ri.Martin (1), Mullins 2 (2). HR_Canha (2), Phegley (2), Villar (3), Mancini (5). SB_Profar (2). CS_M.Chapman (1). SF_Mullins (1). S_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Estrada L,0-1 4 9 6 6 1 3
Petit 2 1 1 1 0 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1
Buchter 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Rodney 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Baltimore
Cashner W,2-1 5 1-3 9 4 3 1 1
Yacabonis H,1 2 2 0 0 1 2
Givens H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Karns 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Estrada, Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:07. A_6,585 (45,971).

