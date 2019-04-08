Orioles 12, Athletics 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Morales 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.120
|Canha cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.211
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|a-Pinder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hundley c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|3
|2
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.341
|Rickard lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Mancini rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.385
|Nunez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Alberto 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.421
|C.Davis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sucre c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Martin ss
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Mullins cf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|37
|12
|15
|11
|3
|5
|Oakland
|002
|011
|000—
|4
|11
|2
|Baltimore
|130
|201
|05x—12
|15
|2
a-grounded out for Phegley in the 8th.
E_Profar 2 (4), Alberto (1), Sucre (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Nunez (1). 3B_Martin (1), Mullins 2 (2). HR_Phegley (2), off Cashner; Canha (2), off Cashner; Mancini (5), off Estrada; Villar (3), off Estrada. RBIs_Canha (3), Phegley 2 (4), Villar 4 (8), Mancini 2 (11), Alberto 2 (3), Mullins 3 (3). SB_Profar (2). CS_Chapman (1). SF_Mullins. S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (K.Davis, Phegley, Pinder 2); Baltimore 5 (Nunez, Alberto, C.Davis 2, Sucre). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Alberto, Nunez. GIDP_K.Davis.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, C.Davis), (Sucre, Villar).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 0-1
|4
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|96
|4.87
|Petit
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.38
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|1.23
|Buchter
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|7.36
|Rodney
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|12.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|90
|5.28
|Yacabonis, H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|2.45
|Givens, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.79
|Karns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rodney 2-2, Yacabonis 2-1, Givens 3-0. WP_Estrada, Rodney.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:07. A_6,585 (45,971).
