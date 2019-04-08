Listen Live Sports

Orioles 12, Athletics 4

April 8, 2019 10:31 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Chapman 3b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .294
Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .241
K.Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Morales 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .314
Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .120
Canha cf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .211
Phegley c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .304
a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Hundley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130
Totals 37 4 11 3 2 4
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .341
Rickard lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Mancini rf 3 2 3 2 2 0 .385
Nunez dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Alberto 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .421
C.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Sucre c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .259
Martin ss 4 3 3 0 0 1 .185
Mullins cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .167
Totals 37 12 15 11 3 5
Oakland 002 011 000— 4 11 2
Baltimore 130 201 05x—12 15 2

a-grounded out for Phegley in the 8th.

E_Profar 2 (4), Alberto (1), Sucre (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Nunez (1). 3B_Martin (1), Mullins 2 (2). HR_Phegley (2), off Cashner; Canha (2), off Cashner; Mancini (5), off Estrada; Villar (3), off Estrada. RBIs_Canha (3), Phegley 2 (4), Villar 4 (8), Mancini 2 (11), Alberto 2 (3), Mullins 3 (3). SB_Profar (2). CS_Chapman (1). SF_Mullins. S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (K.Davis, Phegley, Pinder 2); Baltimore 5 (Nunez, Alberto, C.Davis 2, Sucre). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alberto, Nunez. GIDP_K.Davis.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, C.Davis), (Sucre, Villar).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 0-1 4 9 6 6 1 3 96 4.87
Petit 2 1 1 1 0 0 21 3.38
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.23
Buchter 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 7.36
Rodney 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 24 12.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 2-1 5 1-3 9 4 3 1 1 90 5.28
Yacabonis, H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 2 31 2.45
Givens, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.79
Karns 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rodney 2-2, Yacabonis 2-1, Givens 3-0. WP_Estrada, Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:07. A_6,585 (45,971).

