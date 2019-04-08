Orioles 12, Athletics 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grossman lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Chapman 3b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .294 Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .241 K.Davis dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Morales 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .314 Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .120 Canha cf 3 2 1 1 1 2 .211 Phegley c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .304 a-Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Hundley c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .130 Totals 37 4 11 3 2 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .341 Rickard lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Mancini rf 3 2 3 2 2 0 .385 Nunez dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Alberto 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .421 C.Davis 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sucre c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .259 Martin ss 4 3 3 0 0 1 .185 Mullins cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .167 Totals 37 12 15 11 3 5

Oakland 002 011 000— 4 11 2 Baltimore 130 201 05x—12 15 2

a-grounded out for Phegley in the 8th.

E_Profar 2 (4), Alberto (1), Sucre (1). LOB_Oakland 8, Baltimore 6. 2B_Nunez (1). 3B_Martin (1), Mullins 2 (2). HR_Phegley (2), off Cashner; Canha (2), off Cashner; Mancini (5), off Estrada; Villar (3), off Estrada. RBIs_Canha (3), Phegley 2 (4), Villar 4 (8), Mancini 2 (11), Alberto 2 (3), Mullins 3 (3). SB_Profar (2). CS_Chapman (1). SF_Mullins. S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (K.Davis, Phegley, Pinder 2); Baltimore 5 (Nunez, Alberto, C.Davis 2, Sucre). RISP_Oakland 0 for 8; Baltimore 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alberto, Nunez. GIDP_K.Davis.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, C.Davis), (Sucre, Villar).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 0-1 4 9 6 6 1 3 96 4.87 Petit 2 1 1 1 0 0 21 3.38 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 1.23 Buchter 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 7.36 Rodney 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 24 12.00 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 2-1 5 1-3 9 4 3 1 1 90 5.28 Yacabonis, H, 1 2 2 0 0 1 2 31 2.45 Givens, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.79 Karns 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rodney 2-2, Yacabonis 2-1, Givens 3-0. WP_Estrada, Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:07. A_6,585 (45,971).

