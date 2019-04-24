Orioles 4, White Sox 3

Chicago Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia lf-cf 4 1 2 0 Villar ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 5 1 1 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 2 2 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 5 1 3 0 R.Nunez 1b 4 1 2 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 W.Cstll dh 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b-1b 4 0 1 1 Cordell rf 3 0 0 1 S.Wlkrs rf 3 1 1 1 J.Rndon 2b 3 0 0 0 Rickard cf 3 1 1 0 Y.Alnso ph 1 0 0 0 Alberto 2b-3b 2 0 1 1 Y.Sanch pr-2b 0 0 0 0 P.Svrno c 2 0 0 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 30 4 8 4

Chicago 001 001 001—3 Baltimore 210 100 00x—4

DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_L.Garcia (6), J.Abreu 2 (7), Smith Jr. (7), R.Nunez (4). 3B_Rickard (2). HR_S.Wilkerson (1). SB_Alberto (1). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Santana L,0-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 0 1 Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Jones 1 1 0 0 1 0 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Means W,3-2 5 4 1 1 1 6 Phillips H,2 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Fry H,4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Givens S,1-2 2 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_by Santana (Wilkerson), by Phillips (Cordell). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:56. A_10,550 (45,971).

