Orioles 4, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|S.Wlkrs rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Rndon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Sanch pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|Chicago
|001
|001
|001—3
|Baltimore
|210
|100
|00x—4
DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_L.Garcia (6), J.Abreu 2 (7), Smith Jr. (7), R.Nunez (4). 3B_Rickard (2). HR_S.Wilkerson (1). SB_Alberto (1). SF_Alberto (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Santana L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Means W,3-2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Phillips H,2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fry H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens S,1-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_by Santana (Wilkerson), by Phillips (Cordell). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:56. A_10,550 (45,971).
