Orioles 4, White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.383
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|McCann c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.349
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Castillo dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Rondon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|b-Alonso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|1-Sanchez pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Engel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Delmonico ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|4
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Nunez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|R.Ruiz 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Wilkerson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Rickard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Alberto 2b-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Severino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|1
|3
|Chicago
|001
|001
|001—3
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|210
|100
|00x—4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Engel in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Rondon in the 8th.
1-ran for Alonso in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_Garcia (6), Abreu 2 (7), Smith Jr. (7), Nunez (4). 3B_Rickard (2). HR_Wilkerson (1), off Santana. RBIs_Abreu 2 (19), Cordell (5), Nunez (18), R.Ruiz (9), Wilkerson (1), Alberto (6). SB_Alberto (1). SF_Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (McCann, Moncada 3, Delmonico 2); Baltimore 1 (Mancini). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_R.Ruiz.
DP_Chicago 1 (J.Fry, Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana, L, 0-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|1
|71
|9.45
|J.Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.75
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.72
|J.Ruiz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|9.53
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 3-2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|92
|1.74
|Phillips, H, 2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|4.00
|P.Fry, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.18
|Givens, S, 1-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_J.Fry 1-0, P.Fry 3-0. HBP_Santana (Wilkerson), Phillips (Cordell). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:56. A_10,550 (45,971).
