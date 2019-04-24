Orioles 4, White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf-cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .278 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .383 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 2 1 1 .231 McCann c 5 1 3 0 0 2 .349 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .309 Castillo dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .178 Cordell rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .296 Rondon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .276 b-Alonso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 1-Sanchez pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Delmonico ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 36 3 9 3 4 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .337 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Nunez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .301 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .172 R.Ruiz 3b-1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Wilkerson rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .125 Rickard cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .219 Alberto 2b-3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .283 Severino c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Totals 30 4 8 4 1 3

Chicago 001 001 001—3 9 0 Baltimore 210 100 00x—4 8 0

a-grounded out for Engel in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Rondon in the 8th.

1-ran for Alonso in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 11, Baltimore 4. 2B_Garcia (6), Abreu 2 (7), Smith Jr. (7), Nunez (4). 3B_Rickard (2). HR_Wilkerson (1), off Santana. RBIs_Abreu 2 (19), Cordell (5), Nunez (18), R.Ruiz (9), Wilkerson (1), Alberto (6). SB_Alberto (1). SF_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (McCann, Moncada 3, Delmonico 2); Baltimore 1 (Mancini). RISP_Chicago 2 for 10; Baltimore 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Anderson. GIDP_R.Ruiz.

DP_Chicago 1 (J.Fry, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana, L, 0-2 4 2-3 6 4 4 0 1 71 9.45 J.Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 14 6.75 Jones 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.72 J.Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 9.53 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 3-2 5 4 1 1 1 6 92 1.74 Phillips, H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 20 4.00 P.Fry, H, 4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 29 3.18 Givens, S, 1-2 2 2 1 1 1 1 36 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_J.Fry 1-0, P.Fry 3-0. HBP_Santana (Wilkerson), Phillips (Cordell). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:56. A_10,550 (45,971).

