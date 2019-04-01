Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

April 1, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mullins cf 4 1 0 0 McKnney rf 3 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 5 1 1 0 Drury 3b 4 1 1 0
Villar 2b 4 1 2 2 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
Mancini rf 3 2 2 2 Grichuk cf 4 2 2 2
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 Tellez dh 3 0 1 0
R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 Pillar ph-dh 0 0 0 1
R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan lf 4 0 1 1
C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 1 Grrl Jr 2b 4 0 0 0
Sucre c 4 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 1
Totals 32 6 6 5 Totals 31 5 6 5
Baltimore 410 000 100—6
Toronto 000 000 212—5

E_Galvis (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (1). 3B_T.Hernandez (1). HR_Villar (1), Mancini (2), Grichuk (1), Galvis (1). SF_Mancini (1), Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hess W,1-0 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 8
Araujo 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Wright 1 2 2 2 0 1
Bleier S,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Reid-Foley L,0-1 2 4 5 3 2 3
Pannone 4 1 0 0 1 5
Gaviglio 3 1 1 1 0 4

M.Wright pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Reid-Foley (Mullins), by Pannone (Martin). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Hess, Pannone.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_10,460 (53,506).

Sports News

The Associated Press

