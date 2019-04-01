Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McKnney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pillar ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Grrl Jr 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|5
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|Baltimore
|410
|000
|100—6
|Toronto
|000
|000
|212—5
E_Galvis (1). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (1). 3B_T.Hernandez (1). HR_Villar (1), Mancini (2), Grichuk (1), Galvis (1). SF_Mancini (1), Pillar (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hess W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Araujo
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Wright
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bleier S,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley L,0-1
|2
|4
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Pannone
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Gaviglio
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
M.Wright pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Reid-Foley (Mullins), by Pannone (Martin). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Hess, Pannone.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:46. A_10,460 (53,506).
