Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.294
|Mancini rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.000
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.083
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|5
|3
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Grichuk cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Pillar ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.063
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.158
|Gurriel Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.357
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|410
|000
|100—6
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|212—5
|6
|1
a-out on sacrifice fly for Tellez in the 9th.
E_Galvis (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (1). 3B_Hernandez (1). HR_Villar (1), off Reid-Foley; Mancini (2), off Gaviglio; Grichuk (1), off Araujo; Galvis (1), off Wright. RBIs_Villar 2 (2), Mancini 2 (4), Davis (1), Grichuk 2 (2), Hernandez (2), Galvis (3), Pillar (1). SF_Mancini, Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Nunez, Martin 2); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Smith Jr., Smoak. GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hess, W, 1-0
|6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|82
|0.00
|Araujo
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|27.00
|Wright
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
|Bleier, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|20.25
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, L, 0-1
|2
|4
|5
|3
|2
|3
|52
|13.50
|Pannone
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|69
|1.80
|Gaviglio
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|35
|2.25
Wright pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-1. HBP_Reid-Foley (Mullins), Pannone (Martin). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Hess, Pannone.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:46. A_10,460 (53,506).
