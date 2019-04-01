Listen Live Sports

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

April 1, 2019 10:08 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .111
Smith Jr. lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Villar 2b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .294
Mancini rf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .500
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Ruiz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Davis 1b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .000
Sucre c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .083
Totals 32 6 6 5 3 12
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Drury 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .167
Grichuk cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .125
Tellez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
a-Pillar ph-dh 0 0 0 1 0 0 .063
Hernandez lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .158
Gurriel Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Galvis ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .357
Totals 31 5 6 5 2 10
Baltimore 410 000 100—6 6 0
Toronto 000 000 212—5 6 1

a-out on sacrifice fly for Tellez in the 9th.

E_Galvis (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 2. 2B_Grichuk (1). 3B_Hernandez (1). HR_Villar (1), off Reid-Foley; Mancini (2), off Gaviglio; Grichuk (1), off Araujo; Galvis (1), off Wright. RBIs_Villar 2 (2), Mancini 2 (4), Davis (1), Grichuk 2 (2), Hernandez (2), Galvis (3), Pillar (1). SF_Mancini, Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Ruiz, Nunez, Martin 2); Toronto 2 (Grichuk, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Toronto 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Smith Jr., Smoak. GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Martin, Villar, Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hess, W, 1-0 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 8 82 0.00
Araujo 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 14 27.00
Wright 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 6.75
Bleier, S, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 20.25
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, L, 0-1 2 4 5 3 2 3 52 13.50
Pannone 4 1 0 0 1 5 69 1.80
Gaviglio 3 1 1 1 0 4 35 2.25

Wright pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-1. HBP_Reid-Foley (Mullins), Pannone (Martin). WP_Reid-Foley 2, Hess, Pannone.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:46. A_10,460 (53,506).

