Orioles 6, Rays 5

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Mancini lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.338
|Smith Jr. dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Nunez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Davis 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.109
|Ruiz 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Rickard rf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|.212
|Martin ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.152
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.208
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.089
|Totals
|45
|6
|15
|6
|5
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|a-Garcia ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.279
|Diaz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.258
|Lowe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.277
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.196
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Robertson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|41
|5
|9
|5
|5
|14
|Baltimore
|002
|100
|110
|01—6
|15
|1
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|021
|00—5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Meadows in the 7th.
1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.
E_Nunez (1). LOB_Baltimore 12, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mancini (7), Smith Jr. (6), Rickard (4), Meadows (4), Zunino (5). 3B_Rickard (1). HR_Severino (1), off Beeks; Pham (3), off Cashner; Garcia (3), off Givens. RBIs_Smith Jr. (11), Nunez (12), Rickard 2 (4), Martin (1), Severino (4), Pham 2 (9), Zunino 2 (7), Garcia (8). SB_Rickard (1), Pham (6). CS_Pham (1), Choi (2). SF_Smith Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Ruiz 2, Martin, Severino, Mullins); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi 2, Lowe, Robertson). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 14; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Choi, Kiermaier.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Severino, Villar).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|98
|4.97
|Yacabonis, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.92
|Fry, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.00
|Phillips, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|4.26
|Givens, BS, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|5.00
|Means, W, 2-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|35
|1.72
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|0.00
|Beeks
|3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|1
|66
|4.40
|Kolarek
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|1.17
|Pagan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|34
|3.00
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.00
|Castillo, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|0.82
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 1-1, Givens 1-0. WP_Pagan, Givens.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_4:15. A_9,081 (42,735).
