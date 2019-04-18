Listen Live Sports

...

Orioles 6, Rays 5

April 18, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 1 2 .268
Mancini lf 5 1 3 0 1 0 .338
Smith Jr. dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .276
Nunez 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .271
Davis 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .109
Ruiz 3b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .224
Rickard rf 5 1 4 2 1 1 .212
Martin ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .152
Severino c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .208
Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .089
Totals 45 6 15 6 5 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .364
a-Garcia ph-rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .311
Pham lf 5 1 4 2 0 0 .286
Choi 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .279
Diaz dh 3 1 0 0 2 3 .258
Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .277
Zunino c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .196
1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Robertson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .149
Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Totals 41 5 9 5 5 14
Baltimore 002 100 110 01—6 15 1
Tampa Bay 101 000 021 00—5 9 0

a-struck out for Meadows in the 7th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Nunez (1). LOB_Baltimore 12, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mancini (7), Smith Jr. (6), Rickard (4), Meadows (4), Zunino (5). 3B_Rickard (1). HR_Severino (1), off Beeks; Pham (3), off Cashner; Garcia (3), off Givens. RBIs_Smith Jr. (11), Nunez (12), Rickard 2 (4), Martin (1), Severino (4), Pham 2 (9), Zunino 2 (7), Garcia (8). SB_Rickard (1), Pham (6). CS_Pham (1), Choi (2). SF_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Ruiz 2, Martin, Severino, Mullins); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi 2, Lowe, Robertson). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 14; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Choi, Kiermaier.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Severino, Villar).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner 5 5 2 2 1 6 98 4.97
Yacabonis, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.92
Fry, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 14 4.00
Phillips, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 4.26
Givens, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 30 5.00
Means, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 1 4 35 1.72
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 2 2 0 0 1 1 38 0.00
Beeks 3 6 3 3 2 1 66 4.40
Kolarek 2 4 1 1 1 1 28 1.17
Pagan 2 0 1 1 1 1 34 3.00
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00
Castillo, L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 0.82

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 1-1, Givens 1-0. WP_Pagan, Givens.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:15. A_9,081 (42,735).

