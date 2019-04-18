Orioles 6, Rays 5

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 1 1 0 1 2 .268 Mancini lf 5 1 3 0 1 0 .338 Smith Jr. dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .276 Nunez 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .271 Davis 1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .109 Ruiz 3b 6 0 2 0 0 0 .224 Rickard rf 5 1 4 2 1 1 .212 Martin ss 5 0 1 1 0 0 .152 Severino c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .208 Mullins cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .089 Totals 45 6 15 6 5 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .364 a-Garcia ph-rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .311 Pham lf 5 1 4 2 0 0 .286 Choi 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .279 Diaz dh 3 1 0 0 2 3 .258 Lowe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .277 Zunino c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .196 1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Perez c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Robertson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .149 Adames ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 41 5 9 5 5 14

Baltimore 002 100 110 01—6 15 1 Tampa Bay 101 000 021 00—5 9 0

a-struck out for Meadows in the 7th.

1-ran for Zunino in the 8th.

E_Nunez (1). LOB_Baltimore 12, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Mancini (7), Smith Jr. (6), Rickard (4), Meadows (4), Zunino (5). 3B_Rickard (1). HR_Severino (1), off Beeks; Pham (3), off Cashner; Garcia (3), off Givens. RBIs_Smith Jr. (11), Nunez (12), Rickard 2 (4), Martin (1), Severino (4), Pham 2 (9), Zunino 2 (7), Garcia (8). SB_Rickard (1), Pham (6). CS_Pham (1), Choi (2). SF_Smith Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Ruiz 2, Martin, Severino, Mullins); Tampa Bay 4 (Choi 2, Lowe, Robertson). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 14; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Choi, Kiermaier.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Severino, Villar).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner 5 5 2 2 1 6 98 4.97 Yacabonis, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.92 Fry, H, 3 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 14 4.00 Phillips, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 15 4.26 Givens, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 30 5.00 Means, W, 2-2 2 0 0 0 1 4 35 1.72 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 2 2 0 0 1 1 38 0.00 Beeks 3 6 3 3 2 1 66 4.40 Kolarek 2 4 1 1 1 1 28 1.17 Pagan 2 0 1 1 1 1 34 3.00 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.00 Castillo, L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 21 0.82

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 1-1, Givens 1-0. WP_Pagan, Givens.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:15. A_9,081 (42,735).

