Orioles 8, Red Sox 1

April 15, 2019 2:34 pm
 
Baltimore Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Villar 2b 3 2 1 1 Pedroia dh 4 0 0 0
Mancini rf 5 1 2 0 Betts cf 3 0 0 0
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0
Smth Jr lf 5 1 2 4 Mrtinez rf 4 0 2 0
R.Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0
R.Nunez dh 5 1 3 1 Devers 3b 2 0 1 0
C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 Pearce lf 3 0 0 1
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 Swihart c 2 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 1 0 0 C.Vazqz 2b 3 0 0 0
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 8 10 8 Totals 29 1 4 1
Baltimore 010 030 022—8
Boston 000 010 000—1

E_Devers (5). DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 3. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mancini (6), Smith Jr. (4), R.Nunez (2), Martinez (5). HR_Smith Jr. (3), C.Davis (1). SB_Villar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Straily W,1-1 5 2 1 1 1 2
Yacabonis H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fry H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 1 1 0 0 1 0
Boston
Velazquez L,0-1 3 2 1 1 4 1
Walden 2 2 3 3 1 5
Brewer 1 2 0 0 0 1
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1 2 2 2 1 0
Thornburg 1 2 2 2 1 1

P.Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Velazquez.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Ben May.

T_3:17. A_35,860 (37,731).

