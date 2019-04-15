Orioles 8, Red Sox 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.300
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Rickard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.270
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.089
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Martin ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.158
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|7
|9
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pedroia dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Betts cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Pearce lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Swihart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Vazquez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Baltimore
|010
|030
|022—8
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
E_Devers (5). LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mancini (6), Smith Jr. (4), Nunez (2), Martinez (5). HR_Smith Jr. (3), off Walden; Davis (1), off Hembree. RBIs_Villar (9), Smith Jr. 4 (10), Nunez (10), Davis 2 (8), Pearce (1). SB_Villar (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Villar 2, Nunez, Mullins); Boston 1 (Pearce). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 11; Boston 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Mullins, Ruiz. LIDP_Martin. GIDP_Smith Jr. 2, Pedroia, Moreland.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Martin, Davis); Boston 3 (Vazquez, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Moreland), (Moreland, Pearce).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, W, 1-1
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|86
|10.24
|Yacabonis, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.27
|Fry, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.24
|Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|9.35
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velazquez, L, 0-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|57
|2.84
|Walden
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|5
|41
|3.38
|Brewer
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.75
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Hembree
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|5.00
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|6.48
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 1-0. WP_Velazquez.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Ben May.
T_3:17. A_35,860 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.