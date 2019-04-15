Listen Live Sports

Orioles 8, Red Sox 1

April 15, 2019 2:34 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .300
Mancini rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .343
Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Smith Jr. lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .270
Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Nunez dh 5 1 3 1 0 2 .293
Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .089
Sucre c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .195
Martin ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .158
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Totals 34 8 10 8 7 9
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pedroia dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Betts cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Martinez rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304
Devers 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .254
Pearce lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .125
Swihart c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Vazquez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Totals 29 1 4 1 3 4
Baltimore 010 030 022—8 10 0
Boston 000 010 000—1 4 1

E_Devers (5). LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mancini (6), Smith Jr. (4), Nunez (2), Martinez (5). HR_Smith Jr. (3), off Walden; Davis (1), off Hembree. RBIs_Villar (9), Smith Jr. 4 (10), Nunez (10), Davis 2 (8), Pearce (1). SB_Villar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Villar 2, Nunez, Mullins); Boston 1 (Pearce). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 11; Boston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Ruiz. LIDP_Martin. GIDP_Smith Jr. 2, Pedroia, Moreland.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Martin, Davis); Boston 3 (Vazquez, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Moreland), (Moreland, Pearce).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, W, 1-1 5 2 1 1 1 2 86 10.24
Yacabonis, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.27
Fry, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.24
Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.00
Castro 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 9.35
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velazquez, L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 4 1 57 2.84
Walden 2 2 3 3 1 5 41 3.38
Brewer 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.75
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Hembree 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 5.00
Thornburg 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 6.48

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 1-0. WP_Velazquez.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Ben May.

T_3:17. A_35,860 (37,731).

