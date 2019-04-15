Orioles 8, Red Sox 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .300 Mancini rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .343 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Smith Jr. lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .270 Ruiz 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Nunez dh 5 1 3 1 0 2 .293 Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .089 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .195 Martin ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .158 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Totals 34 8 10 8 7 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pedroia dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Betts cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .222 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Martinez rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304 Devers 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .254 Pearce lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .125 Swihart c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Vazquez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Totals 29 1 4 1 3 4

Baltimore 010 030 022—8 10 0 Boston 000 010 000—1 4 1

E_Devers (5). LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 4. 2B_Mancini (6), Smith Jr. (4), Nunez (2), Martinez (5). HR_Smith Jr. (3), off Walden; Davis (1), off Hembree. RBIs_Villar (9), Smith Jr. 4 (10), Nunez (10), Davis 2 (8), Pearce (1). SB_Villar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Villar 2, Nunez, Mullins); Boston 1 (Pearce). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 11; Boston 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Ruiz. LIDP_Martin. GIDP_Smith Jr. 2, Pedroia, Moreland.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Martin, Villar, Davis), (Villar, Martin, Davis); Boston 3 (Vazquez, Bogaerts, Moreland), (Bogaerts, Moreland), (Moreland, Pearce).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, W, 1-1 5 2 1 1 1 2 86 10.24 Yacabonis, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.27 Fry, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.24 Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.00 Castro 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 9.35 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velazquez, L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 4 1 57 2.84 Walden 2 2 3 3 1 5 41 3.38 Brewer 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 6.75 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Hembree 1 2 2 2 1 0 21 5.00 Thornburg 1 2 2 2 1 1 25 6.48

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Phillips 1-0. WP_Velazquez.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Ben May.

T_3:17. A_35,860 (37,731).

