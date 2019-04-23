Orioles 9, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Y.Alnso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Y.Sanch 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|Baltimore
|013
|500
|00x—9
E_R.Ruiz (2), Engel (2). DP_Chicago 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Chicago 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Villar (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Smith Jr. (5), R.Nunez (6), Rickard (2), C.Davis (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Nova L,0-3
|4
|11
|9
|9
|3
|4
|Fulmer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Osich
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Cashner W,4-1
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ynoa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Fulmer (Sucre).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:56. A_8,953 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.