Orioles 9, White Sox 1

Chicago Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 Villar 2b 3 1 2 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 1 Mancini rf 5 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Smth Jr lf 4 1 1 3 Y.Alnso dh 4 0 0 0 S.Wlkrs lf 1 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 1 0 R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 1 Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 3 2 1 0 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 Rickard cf 4 2 2 2 Y.Sanch 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 2 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 34 9 11 8

Chicago 000 001 000—1 Baltimore 013 500 00x—9

E_R.Ruiz (2), Engel (2). DP_Chicago 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Chicago 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Villar (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Smith Jr. (5), R.Nunez (6), Rickard (2), C.Davis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Nova L,0-3 4 11 9 9 3 4 Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Osich 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Colome 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Herrera 1 0 0 0 1 2 Baltimore Cashner W,4-1 7 5 1 1 1 5 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Fulmer (Sucre).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:56. A_8,953 (45,971).

