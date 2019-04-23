Orioles 9, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .322 Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .395 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .218 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152 Totals 31 1 6 1 1 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .284 Mancini rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .340 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .287 Wilkerson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Nunez dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .292 Ruiz 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .237 Rickard cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .214 Davis 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .155 Sucre c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .172 Totals 34 9 11 8 5 7

Chicago 000 001 000—1 6 1 Baltimore 013 500 00x—9 11 1

E_Engel (2), Ruiz (2). LOB_Chicago 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Villar (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Nunez (6), off Nova; Davis (2), off Nova; Smith Jr. (5), off Nova; Rickard (2), off Nova. RBIs_Anderson (14), Smith Jr. 3 (18), Nunez (17), Rickard 2 (6), Davis 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Castillo 2, Engel); Baltimore 4 (Mancini 2, Smith Jr., Ruiz). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Cordell, Villar. GIDP_Alonso, Castillo, Delmonico, Villar.

DP_Chicago 1 (Nova, Castillo, Abreu); Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz, Davis), (Villar, Ruiz, Davis), (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova, L, 0-3 4 11 9 9 3 4 88 8.42 Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.76 Osich 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.08 Colome 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.79 Herrera 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 1.69 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 4-1 7 5 1 1 1 5 100 4.18 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.60 Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-0. HBP_Fulmer (Sucre).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:56. A_8,953 (45,971).

