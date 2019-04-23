Listen Live Sports

Orioles 9, White Sox 1

April 23, 2019 10:28 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .322
Anderson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .395
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .218
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Castillo c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .284
Mancini rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .340
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .287
Wilkerson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Nunez dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .292
Ruiz 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .237
Rickard cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .214
Davis 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .155
Sucre c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Martin ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .172
Totals 34 9 11 8 5 7
Chicago 000 001 000—1 6 1
Baltimore 013 500 00x—9 11 1

E_Engel (2), Ruiz (2). LOB_Chicago 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Villar (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Nunez (6), off Nova; Davis (2), off Nova; Smith Jr. (5), off Nova; Rickard (2), off Nova. RBIs_Anderson (14), Smith Jr. 3 (18), Nunez (17), Rickard 2 (6), Davis 2 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Castillo 2, Engel); Baltimore 4 (Mancini 2, Smith Jr., Ruiz). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Alonso, Cordell, Villar. GIDP_Alonso, Castillo, Delmonico, Villar.

DP_Chicago 1 (Nova, Castillo, Abreu); Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz, Davis), (Villar, Ruiz, Davis), (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nova, L, 0-3 4 11 9 9 3 4 88 8.42
Fulmer 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.76
Osich 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.08
Colome 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.79
Herrera 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 1.69
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cashner, W, 4-1 7 5 1 1 1 5 100 4.18
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.60
Ynoa 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-0. HBP_Fulmer (Sucre).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:56. A_8,953 (45,971).

