Orioles 9, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.395
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.340
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Wilkerson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Rickard cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.155
|Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|5
|7
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|013
|500
|00x—9
|11
|1
E_Engel (2), Ruiz (2). LOB_Chicago 4, Baltimore 7. 2B_Villar (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Nunez (6), off Nova; Davis (2), off Nova; Smith Jr. (5), off Nova; Rickard (2), off Nova. RBIs_Anderson (14), Smith Jr. 3 (18), Nunez (17), Rickard 2 (6), Davis 2 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Castillo 2, Engel); Baltimore 4 (Mancini 2, Smith Jr., Ruiz). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Alonso, Cordell, Villar. GIDP_Alonso, Castillo, Delmonico, Villar.
DP_Chicago 1 (Nova, Castillo, Abreu); Baltimore 3 (Martin, Ruiz, Davis), (Villar, Ruiz, Davis), (Ruiz, Villar, Davis).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 0-3
|4
|11
|9
|9
|3
|4
|88
|8.42
|Fulmer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.76
|Osich
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.08
|Colome
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.79
|Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.69
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cashner, W, 4-1
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|100
|4.18
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.60
|Ynoa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 2-0. HBP_Fulmer (Sucre).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:56. A_8,953 (45,971).
