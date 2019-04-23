Orioles look to stop 4-game slide against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (9-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-16, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (0-2, 6.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Orioles: Andrew Cashner (0-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 1-10 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .302 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .400.

The White Sox are 6-6 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .403. The White Sox won the last meeting 12-2. Jace Fry earned his first victory and Jose Abreu went 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Chicago. David Hess registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with six home runs and is batting .347. Renato Nunez has 14 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 18 RBIs and is batting .314. Leury Garcia is 10-for-46 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .265 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Dwight Smith Jr.: day-to-day (right quad tightness), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

