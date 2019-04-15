Listen Live Sports

Orioles rookie manager Brandon Hyde gets 1st ejection

April 15, 2019 1:16 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles rookie manager Brandon Hyde was ejected for the first time, tossed in the fifth inning Monday against the Boston Red Sox.

Hyde came out to challenge the “slide rule” after a force play scored a run. Once the call was upheld, he came out to argue with first base umpire Mark Wegner and was ejected.

With runners on first and third with no outs, Steve Pearce hit a roller to third. Rio Ruiz made the throw to second, where Jonathan Villar made a late throw to first just as Rafael Devers was sliding into the bag and came up a bit.

Baltimore leads 4-1.

