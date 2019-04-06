Listen Live Sports

Orioles sign Dan Straily to enhance starting rotation

April 6, 2019 1:32 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles enhanced their starting rotation by signing right-hander Dan Straily to a $575,000, one-year contract.

Straily went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA in 23 starts with Miami last season. He received $1,209,677 in termination pay from the Marlins when released on March 25 from a $5 million, one-year contract that was not guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Straily broke into the majors with Oakland in 2012 and has a career record of 42-36 with a 4.23 ERA over 142 games, including 132 starts. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

Orioles rookie manager Brandon Hyde twice used Nate Karns as opener to fill out a rotation that had been relying on four pitchers.

To create room for Straily on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated infielder Drew Jackson for assignment. Jackson will be offered back to the Dodgers if he clears waivers.

Baltimore also said right-hander Pedro Araujo cleared waivers, was returned to the Cubs, then was reacquired from Chicago for $750,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation and assigned to Double-A Bowie.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

