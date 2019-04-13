Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles take 4-game slide into matchup with Red Sox

April 13, 2019 3:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Baltimore Orioles (5-9, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-9, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (2-1, 5.28 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (0-2, 13.50 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox went 52-24 in division play in 2018. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.19. The Red Sox won the season series 16-3 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.