Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles, White Sox rained out; doubleheader Wednesday

April 30, 2019 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain several hours before it was scheduled to begin.

They will play a traditional doubleheader Wednesday starting at 3:10 p.m. local time.

The White Sox have won four in a row. Last-place Baltimore has lost four straight.

Chicago’s Carlos Rodón and Baltimore’s David Hess are scheduled to start Game 1, with Ivan Nova and Andrew Cashner going Game 2 after having their turns pushed back a day.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Orioles added right-hander Shawn Armstrong to their 25-man roster. He replaced left-hander Tanner Scott, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday night.

Armstrong was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. He had a 0-1 record and 14.73 ERA in four relief appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.