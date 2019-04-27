Orlando City-NYC FC, Sums

Orlando 1 0—1 New York City 0 1—1

First half_1, Orlando, Nani, 5, 18th minute.

Second half_2, New York City, Heber, 2, 51st.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Rosell, 71st; Jansson, 85th. New York City, Sweat, 53rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Claudio Badea; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_20,862.

___

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Will Johnson, Sebastian Mendez (Sacha Kljestan, 74th), Oriol Rosell; Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller (Dom Dwyer, 62nd), Nani.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Ben Sweat (Valentin Castellanos, 84th), Anton Tinnerholm; Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Heber, Ismael Tajouri (Alexandru Mitrita, 76th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.