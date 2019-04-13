Listen Live Sports

Orlando City-Real Salt Lake, Sums

April 13, 2019 11:22 pm
 
Orlando 0 1—1
Real Salt Lake 1 1—2

First half_1, Real Salt Lake, Johnson, 1, 17th minute.

Second half_2, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 2, 55th; 3, Orlando, Nani, 3, 81st.

Goalies_Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Real Salt Lake, Onuoha, 34th; Kreilach, 41st; Beckerman, 74th. Orlando, O’Neill, 45th; Dwyer, 70th; Johnson, 90th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Frank Anderson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

A_16,770.

Lineups

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman, Sam Johnson (Brooks Lennon, 86th), Damir Kreilach (Corey Baird, 67th), Everton Luiz (Nick Besler, 28th), Albert Rusnak, Jefferson Savarino; .

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Joao Moutinho (Josue Colman, 77th), Shane O’Neill, Ruan; Will Johnson, Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez; Tesho Akindele (Dom Dwyer, 57th), Chris Mueller (Nani, 56th).

