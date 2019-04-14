Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pacers-Celtics, Box

April 14, 2019 3:35 pm
 
INDIANA (74)

Bogdanovic 4-11 4-4 12, Young 3-8 1-1 7, Turner 2-6 1-4 5, Collison 3-11 0-0 6, Matthews 3-8 0-0 8, McDermott 1-7 0-2 2, Sabonis 3-9 1-2 7, Leaf 0-3 2-2 2, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Sumner 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-1 0-0 3, Joseph 5-9 2-2 14, Evans 3-11 1-4 8. Totals 28-84 12-21 74.

BOSTON (84)

Tatum 6-11 0-0 15, Horford 4-10 1-1 10, Baynes 1-2 0-0 2, Irving 6-17 6-6 20, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Hayward 4-12 2-2 10, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-12 7-9 20, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Wanamaker 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 1-6 2-4 5. Totals 28-77 18-22 84.

Indiana 20 25 8 21—74
Boston 20 18 26 20—84

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-27 (Joseph 2-4, Matthews 2-6, Holiday 1-1, Evans 1-3, Leaf 0-1, Turner 0-2, Collison 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-3, McDermott 0-5), Boston 10-28 (Tatum 3-3, Morris 3-8, Irving 2-5, Rozier 1-3, Horford 1-4, Hayward 0-2, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Sabonis 9), Boston 55 (Horford 11). Assists_Indiana 22 (Young 6), Boston 18 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 20, Boston 20. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Brown. A_18,624 (18,624).

Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

