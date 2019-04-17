Pacers-Celtics, Box

INDIANA (91)

Bogdanovic 9-21 1-2 23, Young 6-13 2-2 15, Turner 3-7 0-0 8, Collison 6-10 0-0 13, Matthews 2-8 0-0 6, McDermott 1-3 2-2 4, Sabonis 0-1 1-2 1, Joseph 3-6 0-0 6, Holiday 1-3 0-0 2, Evans 5-9 0-2 13. Totals 36-81 6-10 91.

BOSTON (99)

Tatum 11-20 1-1 26, Horford 2-6 0-0 4, Baynes 2-2 0-0 5, Irving 15-26 1-2 37, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Hayward 4-7 4-4 13, Theis 1-4 2-2 4, Morris 0-8 0-0 0, Rozier 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-84 8-9 99.

Indiana 33 17 29 12—91 Boston 29 23 16 31—99

3-Point Goals_Indiana 13-34 (Bogdanovic 4-8, Evans 3-4, Turner 2-5, Matthews 2-6, Collison 1-2, Young 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Holiday 0-1, McDermott 0-2), Boston 11-28 (Irving 6-10, Tatum 3-6, Baynes 1-1, Hayward 1-2, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Brown 0-2, Morris 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Bogdanovic 8), Boston 48 (Horford 10). Assists_Indiana 23 (Sabonis, Matthews 5), Boston 22 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Boston 16. Technicals_Boston coach Brad Stevens. A_18,624 (18,624).

