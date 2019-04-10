Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pacers-Hawks, Box

April 10, 2019 10:48 pm
 
INDIANA (135)

McDermott 4-12 3-3 13, Leaf 12-19 4-5 28, O’Quinn 2-5 2-2 6, Collison 1-3 4-4 6, Evans 9-14 4-5 27, Johnson 2-5 3-4 7, Holiday 5-11 2-3 13, Joseph 2-7 2-2 6, Sumner 5-14 9-11 22, Reed 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 45-98 33-39 135.

ATLANTA (134)

Prince 8-17 2-3 23, Collins 8-15 3-4 20, Len 6-17 6-8 20, Tr.Young 6-18 10-11 23, Huerter 6-8 0-0 17, Bembry 4-8 3-3 11, Humphries 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 2-2 2, Carter 0-4 1-2 1, Bazemore 2-10 1-2 7, Adams 0-2 1-1 1, Anderson 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 43-103 31-38 134.

Indiana 35 38 36 26—135
Atlanta 28 41 34 31—134

3-Point Goals_Indiana 12-30 (Evans 5-8, Sumner 3-7, McDermott 2-3, Reed 1-3, Holiday 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Collison 0-1, Leaf 0-2), Atlanta 17-41 (Huerter 5-6, Prince 5-8, Bazemore 2-6, Len 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Collins 1-2, Tr.Young 1-7, Bembry 0-1, Adams 0-1, Carter 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 43 (Johnson 11), Atlanta 61 (Collins 25). Assists_Indiana 22 (Evans 5), Atlanta 29 (Tr.Young 11). Total Fouls_Indiana 28, Atlanta 25. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second). Ejected_O’Quinn. A_17,143 (18,118).

