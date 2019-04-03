Pacers-Pistons, Box

INDIANA (108)

Bogdanovic 7-15 3-4 17, Young 9-15 1-1 21, Turner 6-9 5-7 17, Joseph 2-8 2-2 6, Evans 1-13 4-6 6, McDermott 6-7 0-1 14, Sabonis 7-12 1-1 15, Leaf 2-2 0-0 5, Holiday 3-11 0-0 7. Totals 43-92 16-22 108.

DETROIT (89)

Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Maker 0-4 2-2 2, Drummond 11-16 6-11 28, Jackson 6-13 1-2 16, Ellington 9-16 1-1 24, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 1-11 3-4 6, Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Kennard 3-9 2-2 10. Totals 31-80 16-24 89.

Indiana 18 26 34 30—108 Detroit 15 21 26 27— 89

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-21 (McDermott 2-3, Young 2-5, Leaf 1-1, Holiday 1-3, Sabonis 0-1, Turner 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-3, Evans 0-4), Detroit 11-41 (Ellington 5-12, Jackson 3-7, Kennard 2-6, Galloway 1-8, Brown 0-1, Maker 0-3, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Sabonis 13), Detroit 46 (Drummond 19). Assists_Indiana 31 (Joseph 12), Detroit 21 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Detroit 25. Technicals_Indiana coach Pacers (Defensive three second), Drummond. A_18,984 (20,491).

