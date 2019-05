Packers release Siragusa, Thompson

By The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released guard Nico Siragusa and safety Jason Thompson.

Siragusa was signed off Baltimore’s practice squad on Dec. 12 but was inactive for the final three games of the season. Thompson spent the final four weeks of the 2018 season on the Packers’ practice squad.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Monday.

