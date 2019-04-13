Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

April 13, 2019 12:30 am
 
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 4 1 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0
Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 1
F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0
Myers lf 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 0 0
Tts Jr. ss 3 0 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
L.Urias 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Weaver p 2 0 0 0
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
Warren p 0 0 0 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 30 1 3 1
San Diego 100 000 100—2
Arizona 001 000 000—1

LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 3. 2B_F.Reyes (2), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), J.Dyson (1), Flores (3). HR_Machado (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5
Reyes W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Warren H,2 2 0 0 0 0 1
Yates S,8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Weaver L,0-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 8
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:38. A_22,209 (48,519).

