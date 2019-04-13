Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.245
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Urias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|G.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.359
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.327
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|San Diego
|100
|000
|100—2
|5
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
a-flied out for G.Reyes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lopez in the 8th.
LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 3. 2B_F.Reyes (2), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), Dyson (1), Flores (3). HR_Machado (4), off Weaver. RBIs_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (8), Peralta (7).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Renfroe); Arizona 1 (Jones). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Flores.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|88
|1.29
|G.Reyes, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Warren, H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.00
|Yates, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 0-1
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|92
|5.17
|Hirano
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.40
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:38. A_22,209 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.