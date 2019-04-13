Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .245 F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Urias 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .154 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 5 2 2 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189 Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .359 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .327 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Weaver p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9

San Diego 100 000 100—2 5 0 Arizona 001 000 000—1 3 0

a-flied out for G.Reyes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lopez in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 3. 2B_F.Reyes (2), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), Dyson (1), Flores (3). HR_Machado (4), off Weaver. RBIs_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (8), Peralta (7).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Renfroe); Arizona 1 (Jones). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Flores.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 88 1.29 G.Reyes, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Warren, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.00 Yates, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.00 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, L, 0-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 8 92 5.17 Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 5.40 Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:38. A_22,209 (48,519).

