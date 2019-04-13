Listen Live Sports

Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

April 13, 2019 12:31 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .245
F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Myers lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .296
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .250
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Urias 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .154
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
G.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 12
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189
Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .359
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .327
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Weaver p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9
San Diego 100 000 100—2 5 0
Arizona 001 000 000—1 3 0

a-flied out for G.Reyes in the 7th. b-grounded out for Lopez in the 8th.

LOB_San Diego 5, Arizona 3. 2B_F.Reyes (2), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3), Dyson (1), Flores (3). HR_Machado (4), off Weaver. RBIs_Machado (8), Tatis Jr. (8), Peralta (7).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Tatis Jr., Renfroe); Arizona 1 (Jones). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Peralta, Flores.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 5 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 88 1.29
G.Reyes, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Warren, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.00
Yates, S, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, L, 0-1 6 1-3 5 2 2 0 8 92 5.17
Hirano 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 5.40
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:38. A_22,209 (48,519).

