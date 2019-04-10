Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Padres 3, Giants 1

April 10, 2019 6:32 pm
 
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Margot cf 4 0 1 1 Pillar cf 4 1 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Duggar rf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 1 1 Austin lf 3 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Parra ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Myers lf 4 0 1 1 Posey 1b-c 4 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 4 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0
Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0
L.Urias ss 2 1 0 0 Solarte 2b 4 0 0 0
Mrgvcus p 1 0 1 0 Kratz c 2 0 1 0
F.Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 D.Rdrig p 2 0 1 0
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 1 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 D.Hllnd pr 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 34 1 7 1
San Diego 001 001 001—3
San Francisco 000 100 000—1

E_Longoria (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 7. 2B_Longoria (2), Kratz (1), Sandoval (4). 3B_Renfroe (1). HR_Machado (3), Pillar (2). S_Margevicius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Margevicius W,1-1 6 5 1 1 0 6
Wingenter H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wieck H,2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stammen H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yates S,7-7 1 1 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Rodriguez L,1-2 7 4 2 2 1 5
Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 2 1 1 1 1

Wieck pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Rodriguez (Urias).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:37. A_28,584 (41,915).

