Padres 4, Braves 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .214 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .232 Machado ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Myers lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Mejia c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .146 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Totals 31 4 6 4 1 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276 Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .330 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231 McCann c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .325 1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417 Joyce lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .259 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .340 Totals 34 3 8 3 1 9

San Diego 101 002 000—4 6 0 Atlanta 020 000 010—3 8 0

a-struck out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th. c-struck out for Dayton in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 1, Atlanta 6. 2B_Reyes (3), Swanson (6). HR_Reyes (7), off Teheran; Reyes (8), off Teheran; Hosmer (5), off Teheran. RBIs_Reyes 3 (14), Hosmer (18), Acuna Jr. (19), Joyce 2 (5). CS_Culberson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Joyce). RISP_San Diego 1 for 2; Atlanta 2 for 7.

GIDP_Hosmer, Myers.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 1 5 89 1.91 Wingenter, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.51 Stammen, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.12 Yates, S, 14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.56 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 2-4 7 5 4 4 1 8 100 5.35 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.70 Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

HBP_Wingenter (McCann). WP_Teheran.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:42. A_18,626 (41,149).

