Padres 4, Braves 3

April 30, 2019 10:15 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .214
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .232
Machado ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252
France 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Myers lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Mejia c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .146
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Totals 31 4 6 4 1 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .260
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .276
Markakis rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .330
Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .231
McCann c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .325
1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .417
Joyce lf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .259
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 9
San Diego 101 002 000—4 6 0
Atlanta 020 000 010—3 8 0

a-struck out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th. c-struck out for Dayton in the 9th.

1-ran for McCann in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 1, Atlanta 6. 2B_Reyes (3), Swanson (6). HR_Reyes (7), off Teheran; Reyes (8), off Teheran; Hosmer (5), off Teheran. RBIs_Reyes 3 (14), Hosmer (18), Acuna Jr. (19), Joyce 2 (5). CS_Culberson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Joyce). RISP_San Diego 1 for 2; Atlanta 2 for 7.

GIDP_Hosmer, Myers.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 1 5 89 1.91
Wingenter, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.51
Stammen, H, 9 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.12
Yates, S, 14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.56
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 2-4 7 5 4 4 1 8 100 5.35
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.70
Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

HBP_Wingenter (McCann). WP_Teheran.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:42. A_18,626 (41,149).

