Padres 4, Braves 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.232
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|France 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Myers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mejia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.146
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Paddack p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kinsler ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|1
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|McCann c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Flowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|9
|San Diego
|101
|002
|000—4
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|020
|000
|010—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Teheran in the 7th. b-struck out for Wingenter in the 8th. c-struck out for Dayton in the 9th.
1-ran for McCann in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 1, Atlanta 6. 2B_Reyes (3), Swanson (6). HR_Reyes (7), off Teheran; Reyes (8), off Teheran; Hosmer (5), off Teheran. RBIs_Reyes 3 (14), Hosmer (18), Acuna Jr. (19), Joyce 2 (5). CS_Culberson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Joyce). RISP_San Diego 1 for 2; Atlanta 2 for 7.
GIDP_Hosmer, Myers.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 2-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|89
|1.91
|Wingenter, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.51
|Stammen, H, 9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.12
|Yates, S, 14-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.56
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 2-4
|7
|5
|4
|4
|1
|8
|100
|5.35
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.70
|Dayton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
HBP_Wingenter (McCann). WP_Teheran.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:42. A_18,626 (41,149).
