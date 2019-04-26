Listen Live Sports

...

Padres 4, Nationals 3

April 26, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
San Diego Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Tts Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 1 0
Myers lf 4 1 1 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 4 1 1 0
Renfroe rf 1 1 1 1 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 4 1 3 2
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 M.Tylor pr 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 2 1 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Schrzer p 2 0 0 0
Strahm p 2 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0
France ph 1 0 1 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 Kndrick ph 0 0 0 0
C.Kboom ss 4 1 1 1
Totals 32 4 6 3 Totals 33 3 6 3
San Diego 000 010 111—4
Washington 000 200 010—3

E_Hosmer (1). DP_San Diego 1, Washington 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (5). HR_Renfroe (5), Hosmer (3), Gomes (2), C.Kieboom (1). SB_V.Robles 2 (7), M.Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Strahm 6 4 2 2 0 8
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stammen W,3-1 BS,2 1 1 1 1 0 0
Yates S,13-13 1 1 0 0 2 3
Washington
Scherzer 7 4 2 2 0 10
Barraclough 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Suero 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Doolittle L,3-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Strahm (Rendon).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:02. A_27,193 (41,313).

