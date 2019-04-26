Padres 4, Nationals 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.244
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Renfroe rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Strahm p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-France ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|1
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.176
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Kendrick ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.343
|Kieboom ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|San Diego
|000
|010
|111—4
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|200
|010—3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Scherzer in the 7th. b-singled for Wingenter in the 8th. c-walked for Doolittle in the 9th.
1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.
E_Hosmer (1). LOB_San Diego 2, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (5). HR_Hosmer (3), off Scherzer; Renfroe (5), off Doolittle; Gomes (2), off Strahm; Kieboom (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Machado (10), Hosmer (14), Renfroe (8), Gomes 2 (8), Kieboom (1). SB_Robles 2 (7), Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); Washington 3 (Rendon, Kieboom 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Washington 0 for 3.
GIDP_Soto.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kinsler, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Washington 1 (Gomes, Rendon).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|81
|3.04
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Stammen, W, 3-1, BS, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Yates, S, 13-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|0.60
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|101
|4.12
|Barraclough
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|25
|2.08
|Suero
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.06
|Doolittle, L, 3-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.46
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-1. HBP_Strahm (Rendon). PB_Gomes (3).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:02. A_27,193 (41,313).
