Padres 4, Nationals 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .284 Machado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .244 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Renfroe rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .221 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Hedges c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .200 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Strahm p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-France ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 4 6 3 1 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .356 Soto lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .241 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Gomes c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .255 1-Taylor pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .176 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .125 a-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Kendrick ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .343 Kieboom ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Totals 33 3 6 3 2 13

San Diego 000 010 111—4 6 1 Washington 000 200 010—3 6 0

a-grounded out for Scherzer in the 7th. b-singled for Wingenter in the 8th. c-walked for Doolittle in the 9th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.

E_Hosmer (1). LOB_San Diego 2, Washington 6. 2B_Myers (5). HR_Hosmer (3), off Scherzer; Renfroe (5), off Doolittle; Gomes (2), off Strahm; Kieboom (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Machado (10), Hosmer (14), Renfroe (8), Gomes 2 (8), Kieboom (1). SB_Robles 2 (7), Taylor (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Myers); Washington 3 (Rendon, Kieboom 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Washington 0 for 3.

GIDP_Soto.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kinsler, Tatis Jr., Hosmer); Washington 1 (Gomes, Rendon).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strahm 6 4 2 2 0 8 81 3.04 Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.00 Stammen, W, 3-1, BS, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.00 Yates, S, 13-13 1 1 0 0 2 3 28 0.60 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 7 4 2 2 0 10 101 4.12 Barraclough 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 25 2.08 Suero 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.06 Doolittle, L, 3-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 1.46

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 2-1. HBP_Strahm (Rendon). PB_Gomes (3).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:02. A_27,193 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.