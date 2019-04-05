Padres 5, Cardinals 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Machado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.259
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Myers lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.321
|Cordero cf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.357
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Mejia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Margevicius p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Renfroe ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|6
|10
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.233
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Fowler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|A.Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Neill rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|2
|7
|San Diego
|000
|002
|300—5
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|101
|010—3
|4
|0
a-homered for Margevicius in the 6th. b-grounded out for Leone in the 6th. c-grounded out for Stock in the 7th. d-struck out for Brebbia in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 10, St. Louis 3. 2B_Cordero (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Renfroe (3), off Leone; Tatis Jr. (2), off A.Reyes; DeJong (3), off Margevicius; Goldschmidt (5), off Wingenter. RBIs_Cordero (1), Tatis Jr. 2 (4), Renfroe 2 (5), Goldschmidt (9), DeJong (5), Ozuna (1). SF_Cordero.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 2, Margevicius 2); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; St. Louis 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Tatis Jr..
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|54
|1.80
|Stock, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|7.36
|Stammen, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Wingenter, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.15
|Yates, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.80
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|6
|98
|3.86
|Leone
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.18
|A.Reyes, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|26
|15.00
|Brebbia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|0.00
WP_Flaherty, A.Reyes.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:54. A_46,615 (45,538).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.