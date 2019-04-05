Listen Live Sports

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

April 5, 2019 7:25 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .185
Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Machado 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .259
F.Reyes rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .105
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Myers lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .321
Cordero cf-rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .357
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .241
Mejia c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Margevicius p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Renfroe ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .313
Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 6 10
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .259
DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .233
Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .240
Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .417
Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Neill rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 31 3 4 3 2 7
San Diego 000 002 300—5 9 0
St. Louis 000 101 010—3 4 0

a-homered for Margevicius in the 6th. b-grounded out for Leone in the 6th. c-grounded out for Stock in the 7th. d-struck out for Brebbia in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 10, St. Louis 3. 2B_Cordero (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Renfroe (3), off Leone; Tatis Jr. (2), off A.Reyes; DeJong (3), off Margevicius; Goldschmidt (5), off Wingenter. RBIs_Cordero (1), Tatis Jr. 2 (4), Renfroe 2 (5), Goldschmidt (9), DeJong (5), Ozuna (1). SF_Cordero.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 2, Margevicius 2); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; St. Louis 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr..

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Margevicius 5 1 1 1 1 1 54 1.80
Stock, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 27 7.36
Stammen, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Wingenter, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.15
Yates, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.80
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty 5 6 0 0 2 6 98 3.86
Leone 1 2 2 2 1 0 20 3.18
A.Reyes, L, 0-1 1 1 3 3 3 0 26 15.00
Brebbia 2 0 0 0 0 4 26 0.00

WP_Flaherty, A.Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54. A_46,615 (45,538).

