Padres 5, Cardinals 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .185 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Machado 3b 2 1 1 0 3 0 .259 F.Reyes rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .105 Margot cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Myers lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .321 Cordero cf-rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .357 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .241 Mejia c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Margevicius p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Renfroe ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .313 Stock p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 5 9 5 6 10

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .259 DeJong ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .233 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .240 Molina c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Fowler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Bader cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .417 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 A.Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Neill rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 31 3 4 3 2 7

San Diego 000 002 300—5 9 0 St. Louis 000 101 010—3 4 0

a-homered for Margevicius in the 6th. b-grounded out for Leone in the 6th. c-grounded out for Stock in the 7th. d-struck out for Brebbia in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 10, St. Louis 3. 2B_Cordero (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Renfroe (3), off Leone; Tatis Jr. (2), off A.Reyes; DeJong (3), off Margevicius; Goldschmidt (5), off Wingenter. RBIs_Cordero (1), Tatis Jr. 2 (4), Renfroe 2 (5), Goldschmidt (9), DeJong (5), Ozuna (1). SF_Cordero.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Myers 2, Margevicius 2); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP_San Diego 2 for 12; St. Louis 1 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Tatis Jr..

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius 5 1 1 1 1 1 54 1.80 Stock, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 27 7.36 Stammen, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Wingenter, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 4.15 Yates, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.80 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty 5 6 0 0 2 6 98 3.86 Leone 1 2 2 2 1 0 20 3.18 A.Reyes, L, 0-1 1 1 3 3 3 0 26 15.00 Brebbia 2 0 0 0 0 4 26 0.00

WP_Flaherty, A.Reyes.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:54. A_46,615 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.