Padres 6, Mariners 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .274 Santana lf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .308 Encarnacion 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .235 Beckham ss 4 0 2 2 0 2 .302 Healy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .417 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .188 Swanson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Narvaez c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .310 Totals 31 3 7 3 6 8

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .301 Margot cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .216 Reyes rf 4 2 2 3 0 0 .219 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinsler 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .147 Hedges c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .208 Margevicius p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Wieck p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Totals 33 6 8 6 0 6

Seattle 000 020 100—3 7 2 San Diego 030 003 00x—6 8 0

a-grounded out for Margevicius in the 5th. b-flied out for Gearrin in the 8th.

E_Haniger (1), Healy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 3. 2B_Haniger (11), Gordon (3), Narvaez (2), Hosmer (5). HR_Reyes (5), off Swanson; Reyes (6), off Swanson; Hedges (4), off Gearrin. RBIs_Santana (27), Beckham 2 (16), Hosmer (13), Reyes 3 (11), Hedges 2 (9). SB_Smith (8). SF_Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Healy, Murphy); San Diego 1 (Margot). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; San Diego 2 for 3.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kinsler, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swanson, L, 0-2 5 2-3 7 5 4 0 3 83 4.61 Gearrin 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 22 4.91 Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.68 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Margevicius, W, 2-2 5 4 2 2 5 4 94 3.60 Wieck, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 4.26 Stammen 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 2.57 Wingenter, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.60 Yates, S, 11-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.69

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:54. A_25,154 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.