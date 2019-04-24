Padres 6, Mariners 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.274
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Encarnacion 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.302
|Healy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.417
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Bradford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Swanson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Narvaez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|6
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.219
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Margevicius p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Wieck p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|0
|6
|Seattle
|000
|020
|100—3
|7
|2
|San Diego
|030
|003
|00x—6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Margevicius in the 5th. b-flied out for Gearrin in the 8th.
E_Haniger (1), Healy (5). LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 3. 2B_Haniger (11), Gordon (3), Narvaez (2), Hosmer (5). HR_Reyes (5), off Swanson; Reyes (6), off Swanson; Hedges (4), off Gearrin. RBIs_Santana (27), Beckham 2 (16), Hosmer (13), Reyes 3 (11), Hedges 2 (9). SB_Smith (8). SF_Santana.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Healy, Murphy); San Diego 1 (Margot). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; San Diego 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kinsler, Tatis Jr., Hosmer).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swanson, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|0
|3
|83
|4.61
|Gearrin
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|4.91
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.68
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Margevicius, W, 2-2
|5
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|94
|3.60
|Wieck, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|4.26
|Stammen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|2.57
|Wingenter, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.60
|Yates, S, 11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.69
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:54. A_25,154 (42,445).
