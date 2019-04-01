Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Padres acquire Wisler, prospect dealt for Kimbrel in 2015

April 1, 2019 8:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have acquired right-hander Matt Wisler from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league righty Diomar Lopez.

The teams announced the deal Monday.

Wisler was drafted by the Padres in the seventh round of the 2011 draft and was the top prospect traded to the Atlanta Braves for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel in 2015. Cincinnati acquired him for Adam Duvall last July.

Wisler is 16-23 with a 5.14 ERA in 85 games, including 49 starts, over four big league seasons. He was designated for assignment by the Reds last week.

Advertisement

Lopez is a 22-year-old relief pitcher who pitched at three Class A levels in 2018. He had a 5.18 ERA in 31 games, striking out 53 over 41 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.