Padres face Washington, aim to build on Paddack’s strong performance

San Diego Padres (14-11, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (11-12, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (0-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-3, 4.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 5-6 at home. The Washington offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .371.

The Padres are 7-3 on the road. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .283 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .361. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and is batting .371. Brian Dozier is 6-for-28 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Franmil Reyes leads the Padres with six home runs home runs and is slugging .507. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

