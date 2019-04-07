Kelly’s hit lifts D-backs in 9th, Red Sox fall to 2-8

PHOENIX (AP) — Carson Kelly drilled a single into the left field corner, scoring Nick Ahmed with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the struggling Boston Red Sox 5-4 Saturday night.

Boston has dropped three straight and fell to 2-8 overall, a lousy start to their World Series championship defense.

Colten Brewer (0-1) allowed consecutive singles to Eduardo Escobar, Ahmed and Kelly in the ninth. Right fielder Mookie Betts threw out Escobar at home on Ahmed’s hit, but Kelly’s rip to left allowed Ahmed to score easily.

Kelly had two hits and three RBIs. The walkoff knock was the first of his career.

Greg Holland (1-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth.

PADRES 6, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Hedges and Manny Machado each hit a two-run homer off Andrew Miller in the eighth inning, helping San Diego beat St. Louis for its third consecutive win.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the eighth with a walk and Hedges followed with a go-ahead drive over the wall on in left. With two out and Ian Kinsler on first via another walk, Machado made it 6-3 with his second homer of the season.

It was the first time that Miller (0-1) allowed multiple homers in a game since Sept. 22, 2015 for the New York Yankees at Toronto.

Matt Wisler (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win in his first outing with the Padres. Kirby Yates worked the ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a grand slam for his fourth homer in three days, and Los Angeles beat Texas for its first back-to-back victories of the season.

Trout’s 458-foot blast in the fourth inning off Drew Smyly (0-1) cleared the bullpens beyond the left field fence at Angel Stadium. After homering in the Halos’ home opener Thursday and adding two more Friday, Trout delivered the biggest blow yet with his fifth career grand slam, his first since 2015.

Albert Pujols added his 634th career homer in the seventh for Los Angeles. Pujols’ first homer of his 19th big league season was his 3,089th career hit, tying Ichiro Suzuki for 22nd place in major league history.

Tyler Skaggs (1-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball in a strong outing for the Angels. The left-hander won his third consecutive start against Texas, giving up just two earned runs in 17 1/3 innings.

CUBS 14, BREWERS 8

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jason Heyward went deep twice for his first multihomer game with Chicago, Cole Hamels grinded through six solid innings and the Cubs ended a six-game skid.

Heyward hit the first of three Chicago homers against starter Corbin Burnes (0-1), with Javier Baez and Victor Caratini also going yard. Heyward added his second shot off Alex Wilson during a seven-run eighth inning. His last multihomer game was on Aug. 16, 2015 for St. Louis against Miami, a season before he signed a $184 million, eight-year contract with Chicago.

Hamels (1-0) labored early, throwing 51 pitches over the first two innings, but he mostly cruised through the next four innings, retiring 12 of his final 14 batters. He limited the damage early, stranding two by striking out Christian Yelich to end the second. He also got Lorenzo Cain to chase a changeup that would have been ball four with two on and two out in the fourth.

Chicago improved to 2-6 with its first win since opening day.

DODGERS 7, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Alex Verdugo homered and added an RBI triple as Los Angeles kept up its early power surge in a win over Colorado.

The Dodgers have gone deep in all nine games this season, piling up 22 home runs. Los Angeles had four through nine games last year when the team set a franchise record with 235.

Walker Buehler (1-0) allowed one run over five solid innings as he bounced back from a rough opening outing. He was on a pitch count after a limited spring training.

Kenley Jansen got four outs to earn his fourth save. It was his first appearance in the Mile High City since the All-Star reliever had surgery in the offseason to address an irregular heartbeat that surfaced again while in Denver for a series last August. He didn’t travel with the team back to Colorado in September as a precaution.

It was another rough outing for Jon Gray (0-2), who allowed five runs in six innings. Gray has served up a homer in 14 straight appearances, a Rockies record.

METS 6, NATIONALS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano opened the eighth with consecutive homers, helping the Mets rally for the win.

Keon Broxton put New York ahead to stay with a two-out RBI single off Tony Sipp (0-1). Unlikely cleanup man J.D. Davis went deep twice and Michael Conforto also connected as the Mets improved to 6-2.

Anthony Rendon hit a leadoff homer and Wilmer Difo added a two-run shot in the top of the eighth, putting Washington ahead 5-3. Both drives came off Jeurys Familia (2-0) — never before had he given up two home runs in a game.

Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his fourth save.

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Brantley broke out of a slump with two hits, including a two-run homer, and George Springer added a two-run shot of his own to power Houston over Oakland.

Wade Miley (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings to win his home debut for Houston after losing his first start this season at Tampa Bay. Will Harris got the last out of the sixth and Josh James, Chris Devenski and Framber Valdez pitched one inning apiece to complete the six-hitter.

The Astros were up 1-0 with nobody out in the fifth when Springer launched a 90 mph fastball from Aaron Brooks (1-1) into the left field seats.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, Clint Frazier hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning and New York beat Baltimore for its first series win of the season.

Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning and connected with a runner on in the third, his first two homers of the year. The 6-foot-7 slugger had 52 in 2017 and 27 last season.

With Baltimore leading 4-3, Miguel Castro (0-1) issued a two-out walk and a single before Frazier put a 2-2 pitch into the left field seats.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) got the win despite allowing two inherited runners to score in the seventh. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his second save.

INDIANS 7, BLUE JAYS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco became the first Cleveland pitcher since at least 1908 to strike out 12 over five innings.

Carrasco (1-1) was overpowering a week after struggling in his first start of the season. The right-hander completed his 23rd double-figure strikeout game, holding the Blue Jays scoreless until the fifth.

Freddy Galvis hit a one-out homer and Randal Grichuk had an RBI double with two away. With the tying run at the plate, Carrasco struck out Rowdy Tellez on his 90th and final pitch.

Thomas Pannone (0-2) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings, though he also struck out six.

TWINS 6, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Kepler and Willians Astudillo hit consecutive homers, Eddie Rosario hit a three-run shot and Minnesota beat Philadelphia.

Making his second start since Tommy John surgery in 2017, Michael Pineda (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five in five-plus innings for Minnesota.

Rhys Hoskins went deep for the Phillies, and Bryce Harper had two hits. Both teams are off to 5-2 starts.

Jake Arrieta (1-1) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings.

MARINERS 9, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jay Bruce hit two solo homers and Tim Beckham connected for a three-run shot, powering Seattle to the victory.

Beckham had four hits for the Mariners, who are off to the best start in club history at 8-2. Seattle has homered in each of its first 10 games, also a franchise first, and leads the majors with 24 long balls.

Mike Leake (2-0) pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball as the Mariners rebounded from a sloppy 10-8 loss in Chicago’s home opener.

Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu homered for the White Sox. Touted prospect Eloy Jimenez had his first three-hit game.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-1) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TIGERS 7, ROYALS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Christin Stewart hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning, lifting Detroit to the win.

The Tigers trailed 4-2 in the seventh but rallied against Kansas City’s struggling bullpen. Kevin McCarthy (0-1) allowed three hits and a hit batter.

Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier homered for the Royals.

Shane Greene pitched a perfect ninth and now has saves in all six Detroit victories this season — without blowing any. The Tigers have won four straight, and the Royals have dropped five in a row.

Victor Alcantara (2-0) got three outs for the win.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a game-ending double in the 10th inning, lifting Pittsburgh to its third straight win and giving Cincinnati its seventh straight loss.

With one out in the 10th, Francisco Cervelli singled off Raisel Iglesias (0-2). Newman drove the first pitch he saw to the 410-foot left-center notch at PNC Park, and Cervelli easily beat the relay home. It was the first game-ending hit of Newman’s career.

Pittsburgh’s Francisco Liriano (1-0) struck out two in the top half of the inning.

Cincinnati star Joey Votto tied it in the eighth with his first home run of the year, a solo shot off Keone Kela. It was Kela’s second blown save in five appearances.

GIANTS 6, RAYS 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Belt homered and drove in three before an unusually small home crowd, and San Francisco beat Tampa Bay.

Steven Duggar had three RBIs and Joe Panik scored twice to help San Francisco snap a three-game losing streak behind a breakout day from its offense. Belt had an RBI single in the third and hit a two-run, opposite-field home run off Ryan Yarbrough (1-1) as part of a four-run fifth.

The game drew 31,828, the smallest at Oracle Park since Sept. 1, 2010. The Giants set an NL record with 530 consecutive sellouts at their waterfront ballpark from 2010-17.

Travis Bergen (1-0) retired one batter in relief of starter Jeff Samardzija to earn his first career victory. Will Smith pitched the ninth for his third save.

MARLINS 4, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Alfaro homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the ninth inning, and Miami stopped Atlanta’s four-game winning streak.

Alfaro, a right-handed hitter, homered to the opposite field on both swings. His first long ball came off Braves starter Kyle Wright and the second one off reliever A.J. Minter (0-1).

Sergio Romo (1-0) faced the minimum in the eighth, getting knocked down on Josh Donaldson’s pinch-hit liner but scrambling to throw him out, and retired Ozzie Albies on a fly ball in the ninth.

Adam Conley got two outs to earn his first save.

