Padres rookie Tatis leaves game with hamstring injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals with a hamstring injury after he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base.

Tatis was unable to keep his foot on the bag on the play. He moved around gingerly while umpires reviewed the play and could not continue.

Manager Andy Green said it was uncertain how much time, if any, the rookie would miss. Tatis entered the year as one of the top prospects in baseball and is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs.

“I think everyone saw what happened on the field,” Green said. “So we are hoping he is OK. We’ll find out in time here. He seems in pretty good spirits right now. We’ll find out how severe, how mild it is here very shortly.”

The son of former major leaguer Fernando Tatis had a career-high three hits Sunday.

