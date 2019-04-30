Padres rookie star Tatis to injured list with hamstring

ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have placed rookie star Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list and he’s expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

Manager Andy Green made the announcement before Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. The 20-year-old shortstop injured his left hamstring Sunday at Washington after doing an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base.

An MRI revealed a strain but no structural damage. Green says the team will take no chances in making sure the prized rookie is fully recovered before he returns to the lineup.

Tatis is hitting .300 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 27 games.

Advertisement

Manny Machado will move from third base to shortstop while Tatis is out, allowing Ty France to take over at third. The Padres called up right-handed pitcher Phil Maton from Triple-A El Paso to fill Tatis’ spot on the roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.