The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Palace closer to Premier League survival after Newcastle win

April 6, 2019 1:09 pm
 
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Luka Milivojevic sent Crystal Palace to the brink of Premier League safety by securing a 1-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday.

Palace’s breakthrough came in the 81st minute when DeAndre Yedlin’s clumsy challenge on Wilfried Zaha handed Milivojevic the chance to score from the penalty spot.

Salomon Rondon had earlier wasted a series of opportunities to put Newcastle ahead in front of a crowd of 51,926.

While Palace moved 11 points clear of the danger with five games remaining, Newcastle is seven points above the relegation zone.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

